Jayce Bond Lee



Pocomoke City - Jayce Bond Lee, 69, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on May 25, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late Cleo and Eloise Bond Lee.



He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church since 1976 and had served as an usher and greeter prior to his illness. He had a career in the automotive retail business, serving as the sales manager at Midway Chevrolet in Pocomoke City for many years. He also worked for the Worcester County Liquor Control Board. He has been a member of Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1624 since 1978 and was a Past Exalted Ruler and was currently a Life Member. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Westover prior to transferring to Salisbury. In addition, he was a life member of the Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Dept., serving from 1978 to 1991.



Jayce is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sheila Northam Lee; two sons, Kent Miles and his wife Betsy of Houston, TX, Kurt Miles and his wife Carla of St. John, FL; four grandchildren, Sara Emily Blevins and her husband Randy, Mary Elizabeth Miles and her husband Matt Redinger, Chad Bradford and Mallory Bradford; one great-granddaughter Raleigh Isabel Blevins; two great grandsons, Jaxson Bradford and Turner Jester and two special aunts, Mary Polk of Bloomington, IN and Helen Lewers of Atlantic, VA.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 17, at 2:00 PM at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge, 1944 Worcester Highway, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Brian Albert and Pastor Tom Northam will officiate. Interment will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1624, P.O. Box 174, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or the Pocomoke Vol. Fire Dept., 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 15, 2019