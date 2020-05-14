|
|
JD Simpkins
Princess Anne - JD Simpkins, 79, of Salisbury, passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born on April 9, 1941 in Princess Anne, MD, he was the son of the late J. Douglas Simpkins and the late Fritzi Simpkins.
He graduated from Washington High School and immediately joined the US Navy. During his time in the Navy, he specialized in photography. Following his departure from the Navy, he continued his passion for photography while being employed with NASA at Wallops Island. He later joined his father in serving the community at the Simpkins Service Station in Princess Anne. In his later years, he was employed by Eastern Correctional Institute and retired as a supervisor after 20 years of service.
Outside of his professional career, he had a deep appreciation for travel and aviation. He received his pilot's license and owned several aircrafts. JD also enjoyed the outdoors and especially fishing and boating. He attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, MD. JD was devoted to his family and enjoyed their time together.
JD is survived by his daughters, Chantal (husband, Jeff) Russum, Jodi (fiancé, David) Caldwell; fiancé, Colleen Causey; grandchildren, Eric (wife, Alicia), Chase, Jared; great-grandchildren, Layla, Finley, and Riley; siblings, Nancy and Kathy; brother-in-law, Jack Taylor; and very special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, JD is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Coverdale; sister, Shirley; and son-in-law, Jay Caldwell.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, May 17 from 1:00PM-3:00PM at Asbury Methodist Church, 26556 Mount Vernon Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853. The interment will take place immediately following at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Wildlife Federation, www.nwf.org, Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, or an organization of choosing.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at ww.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020