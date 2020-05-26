|
|
Jean Dufty Marberger Oakley
SALISBURY - Jean Dufty Marberger Oakley, 77, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family following a longtime battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Hinsdale, IL, she was the daughter of the late Horton Arthur Dufty and Anna Mae Jones Dufty. Her first husband, James F. Marberger, III, preceded her in death in 1983.
Jean was a 1960 graduate of Wicomico High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Towson University and her Early Childhood Education degree from Salisbury University. She enjoyed over 30 years at Asbury Child Development Center where her impact touched many children's lives as both a teacher anddirector. She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Jean enjoyedtime with her grandchildren, the fall season andcooking of all kinds. She always saw the best in everyone and everything.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, George "Bill" Willard Oakley, Jr; four children, Karen Hartman (Tony) of Raleigh, NC, Laurie Thomas of Fernandina Beach, FL, David Marberger (Lisa) of Queenstown, MD, and Amy Marberger of Lancaster, PA; two step children, Allison Smith (Craig) of Delmar, MD, and George "GW" Oakley of Salisbury; eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Courtney, Kyle, Michael, Eve, Abby, Marley, and James; two step grandchildren, Jocelyn and Riley; a sister, Barbara Dufty Larsen of Longs, SC; and a niece, Pam Fairbanks of Cary, NC.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church. Service date and time to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Asbury United Methodist Church and/or the Asbury Child Development Center Memorial Fund, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020