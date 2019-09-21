|
|
Jean Elaine Thomas
Oriole - Jean Elaine Thomas, 80, of here passed away at home on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Born at home in Oriole on May 2, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Jean (Krick) Hall. Jeanie worked for 30 years for Dr. Sutter as an office assistant and then 17 years as Mail Room Clerk at E.C.I. She was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse "Wicky" Thomas in 2002.
She is survived by her son Gregg and his wife Julie of Princess Anne, MD, sister Ann (Luther) Hornsby of Princess Anne, brother Robert "Bobby" Hall (Lea Meredith) of Salisbury, granddaughter Jennifer Schlag (Chris) of Wittman, MD, great grandchildren Garrett and Olivia Schlag, numerous cousins, and special friends Wayne and Mary Lawrence, Bobby and Bonnie Wells, and Sarah and Jessica Wells.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow St. Peter's U.M. Cemetery in Oriole. Rev. Charles Jacobson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's U.M. Church, C/O Vicky Laird, 28179 Venton Rd., Princess Anne, MD 21853. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 21, 2019