Jean Ellen Molter
Rehoboth Beach, DE - Jean Ellen Molter, 92, of Rehoboth Beach DE, passed on March 29, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1928 in Baltimore, MD to her late parents, Alonzo B. Conley and Mary E. McCulloh Conley. She was the wife of the late Elmer G. Molter.
Professionally, Jean worked many years as an administrative assistant at Johns Hopkins APL Lab during the very first space shuttle.
She and her husband El then lived on waterfront at Church Creek in Wolford, MD for 30 years. After El retired, he became a waterman and crabbed on the Little Choptank, and Jean ran a soft crab shedding operation. They loved sitting on their porch overlooking the water enjoying eating steamed crabs together. They relocated to Salisbury until El passed away.
The last 8 years of her life she lived at Brandywine Assisted living in Rehoboth Beach DE near her daughter Bonnie. She led a very active, quality life due to the very caring staff, resident friends, and many activities that included ceramics, cards, bingo, happy hour, going out to lunch, manicures, and shopping with her daughter.
Jean is survived by her sister, Phyllis O'Neill (Joseph); 3 children, Bonnie Brantley Riley (Carson), Gordon E. Molter (Sandy), Michele M. Spangler (Tony); 4 grandchildren, Ronald Craig Brantley (Sharon), Kirsten T. Chapin (Eric), Laurie J. Hernandez (Andy), Michael G. Molter (Kelly); a granddaughter in law Teresa; 7 great grandchildren, Lauren J. Simanski (David), Steven M. Brantley (Laurissa), Lexi O. Brantley, Drew R. Chapin, Kyle C. Chapin, Brooke M. Chapin, Wiley M. Hernandez. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jean is preceded in death by her grandson Michael A. Brantley.
Due to limited gatherings, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please refer to Jean's online obituary for future updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse International Relief, supporting medical professionals facing COVID-19, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/covid-19-response/.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020