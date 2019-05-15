|
|
Jean L. Bradford
Salisbury - Jean L. Bradford, 81, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Born April 27, 1938 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late Percy and Grace Laws.
Jean worked as a Cafeteria Worker for Wicomico County for 23 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to travel and play BINGO.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Bradford; two sons, Mike Bradford and his wife Betsy and Mitch Bradford and his wife Dawn; two grandchildren, Bryan Bradford and Brianna Stewart; great-grandson, Trevor Kimple; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday at 2pm at New Hope Cemetery. Pastor Dennis Bradford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Jean L. Bradford to Union United Methodist Church, 4222 Union Church Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on May 15, 2019