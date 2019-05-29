|
|
Jean LeCato
Pungoteague - Jean Belote LeCato, 67, wife of the late Howard Allen LeCato and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her residence. A native of Cape Charles, VA, she was the daughter of Carolyn Ward Belote of Cape Charles and the late James Stanley "Bucky" Belote. She was a retired bookkeeper for Gladden Tire Company.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Laurel LeCato Savage and her husband, Bill, of Painter, VA; four sisters, Sally Flynn and her husband, Wayne, of Rhode Island, Patricia Abraham and her husband, Tim, of Cheriton, VA, Beverly Manning and her husband, Tom, of South Carolina, Sharon Pearson and her husband, Bruce, of New Jersey; a special sister-in-law, Aliene LeCato, of Nassawadox, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019