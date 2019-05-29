Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Cape Charles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean LeCato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean LeCato


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean LeCato Obituary
Jean LeCato

Pungoteague - Jean Belote LeCato, 67, wife of the late Howard Allen LeCato and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her residence. A native of Cape Charles, VA, she was the daughter of Carolyn Ward Belote of Cape Charles and the late James Stanley "Bucky" Belote. She was a retired bookkeeper for Gladden Tire Company.

She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Laurel LeCato Savage and her husband, Bill, of Painter, VA; four sisters, Sally Flynn and her husband, Wayne, of Rhode Island, Patricia Abraham and her husband, Tim, of Cheriton, VA, Beverly Manning and her husband, Tom, of South Carolina, Sharon Pearson and her husband, Bruce, of New Jersey; a special sister-in-law, Aliene LeCato, of Nassawadox, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
Download Now