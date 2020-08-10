1/1
Jean S. Bunting
1932 - 2020
Jean S. Bunting

Bishopville - Jean Steele Bunting, age 88, of Bishopville died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at The Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. She was born in Ocean View and was the daughter of the late Wilmer and Cecile (Long) Steele.

Jean gave piano lessons to many students for over 40 years and orchestrated numerous piano recitals. She had been the organist for over 65 years at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville and Wilson United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Wilson United Methodist Church and a former member of the Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Dr. William E. Bunting Jr. of Snow Hill; two daughters, Esther B. Vignale (Joe) and Belinda S. Bennett (Dean) all of Bishopville; three grandchildren, Troy Bennett (Shelley), Jeanna Vignale and Chad Vignale (Angela) and a great granddaughter, Marlee Jean Vignale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Bunting Sr. in 2017. She also was preceded by two brothers, Irwin Steele (Virginia) and David Steele (June), and a sister, Marie Cameron (Don).

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 14 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be private.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Wilson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, MD 21813, Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813 or Macky and Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
AUG
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
August 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this! What a great person she was! Please know my thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Michelle Taylor Hudson
Friend
August 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Charles Morris
Family
August 9, 2020
Very nice Lady. Gave my youngest daughter music lessons.
C. Kenneth Carter
Friend
