Jean T. Bryson
Pocomoke City - Jean T. Bryson of Pocomoke City, Maryland, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 10, 1921, to the late Libera and Michael Tullio. In addition to her precious mother and father, she was preceded in death by her stepmother Mary, brother Mike Tullio, step-brothers John and Santo Zaffle, and her beloved husband of 68 years, Charles H. Bryson.
She was a Charter Member of Lynnhaven Baptist and a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Pocomoke City.
Jean was a prayer warrior and enjoyed making and sending cards. She enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with family and friends. Her life verses were Psalm 107:1-2 and Proverbs 3:5-6. She was the recipient of the Kiwanis Club "Good Neighbor Award" in 1989.
She is survived by two daughters, Libera Ann Northam (Tom) and Valerie Jean Overholt (Carroll), and two beloved grandchildren, Charles Michael Overholt (Courtney) and Victoria Leigh Overholt. She was looking forward to the birth of her first great-grandchild in September.
She is also survived by three sisters, Anne Betti, Lucy Tullio, and Anna Marie Riendeau (Jack), and by many precious nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the many friends for every act of love and kindness. We would also like to thank her wonderful care team (Fair Winds) at Coastal Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday March 26th at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church Cemetery, officiation by Pastors Paul Elligson and Kerry Hinton.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020