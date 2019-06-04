|
Jean Twilley Bailey
Salisbury - Jean Twilley Bailey, 92, of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the John B. Parsons Assisted Living Facility. She was the wife of Hollis Bailey. She leaves behind two children, David Bailey and his wife Diana, and Nancy Schleicher and her husband Eric; three grandchildren, Davis Bailey and his wife Kari, Laurie Dickerson and her husband Roland, and Rhonda Lavorie and her husband Dave; and six great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. In memory of Mrs. Bailey, contributions may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019