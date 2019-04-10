|
|
Jean Wallace Thornton
Pungoteague - Harriette Jean Wallace Thornton, 75, wife of Robert Thornton and the late Albert Kellam Doughty and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her residence. A native of Wachapreague, VA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Coe Wallace and the late Jeanette Groton Wallace. She was a member of Pungoteague Community Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Jeanne Moore and her husband, Fred, of Pungoteague, Albert Kellam Doughty, Jr. "Buck" and his wife, Hélène, of Eastville, VA, and Jennifer Doughty Baylis and her husband, Timothy, of Eastville; a brother, Kerry Wallace of Wachapreague; two sisters, Darlene W. Tilghman of Painter, VA, and Barbara W. Blair and her husband, Gene, Wachapreague; three grandchildren, Chelsea Ward and her husband, T.W., of Wardtown, VA, Morgan William Doughty of Eastville, and Chloe Jade Doughty of Eastville; a great grandson, Thomas Wesley Ward IV; seven stepchildren, Eva Truitt, Bill Colonna and his wife, Dawn, Scott Thornton and Shannon Corrum, Timmy Thornton and his wife, Wendy, H.G. Colonna and his wife, Patricia, Debbie Holt and her husband, Bob and Robert C.D. Thornton and his wife, Marlene; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Naaman Wallace.
Funeral services was conducted Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM graveside in Wachapreague Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Carroll Huether officiating. Family joined friends at Doughty Funeral Home Thursday from 6 to 7:30 PM.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019