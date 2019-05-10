|
|
Jeanette Thompson
- - Jeanette O. Fontaine Harmon - Thompson, daughter of the late Sherman and Elenora Fontaine was born on October 27, 1938. On May 5, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark DE, she gently closed her eyes and went home to be with the Lord.
She graduated in the class of 1956 from the former Somerset Senior High School in Princess Anne, Maryland. She married the late Curtis L. Harmon, Sr. (1957 -1975) and from this union they were blessed with three children.
She later went on to attend the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1981. In 1984, she married the late James E. Thompson, Jr. (1984 - 2017).
She worked for the Somerset County school system prior to becoming employed with the United States Federal Government where she retired in 2002.
Her Christian journey began at an early age at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Cottage Grove, MD then continued at St. James United Methodist Church in Westover, MD. She was baptized in 1999 under the leadership of Reverend Russell E. Byrd at Friendship Baptist Church in Wilmington, DE.
Jeanette was a devoted wife, gentle and compassionate mother, loving and gentle Mom-Mom, supportive and kind sister, thoughtful and loving aunt, loyal and sincere cousin, friend, and neighbor who made an effort each day to live a good life by example. A loving and generous person, she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Cordell; two sisters, Mary E. Cornish and Rosetta Fontaine; and three brothers, William, John, and Gilbert Fontaine. Her memory will always be cherished by her children - Curtis L. Harmon Jr., Tokyo, Japan, Pastor Charlene Harmon-Jackson (Kennard), New Castle, Delaware, Carol L. Harmon, Glen Burnie, Maryland, grandsons - Christopher, Curtis and Corey; great-granddaughters, Brianna and Zhuri; great-grandson, Caiden; sister, Martha F. Jones; sister-in-law, Frances Fontaine, Alverne Chesterfield, whom was affectionately known as her adopted son, best friend and cousin since second grade, Marion J. Williams; close friends and co-workers, Alcora Burnley and Mimi Kirkland; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends, and acquaintances.
EVAN W. SMITH FUNERAL SERVICES www.ewsmithfs.com (302) 377-6906
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019