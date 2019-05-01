|
Jeanie Parsons-Kelley
Salisbury - Jeanie Parsons-Kelley, 63, died Thursday April 10, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She passed at her home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
Born June 30, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Herman W. and Margaret C. Parsons from Salisbury. Also preceded in death by her late husband Irvin Kelley and her two brothers Herman W. Parsons and George W. Parsons.
She is survived by her daughter Amy Lowe and granddaughter Kelly Shelton; her twin brother James L. Parsons; several cousins, nieces & nephews.
Jeanie formerly worked as a certified Nursing Assistant. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She loved to crochet, work in her flower garden and enjoyed eating out and talking with people about anything. Landis Phippin and the Parker family were a great comfort to her.
Several friends visited her in her last days. Her daughter Amy Lowe and granddaughter Kelly Shelton along with Coastal Hospice were by her side in her last weeks. Upon her wishes, her body was donated to Science.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Coastal Hospice At the Lake, 351 Deers Head Hospital Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019