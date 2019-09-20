|
|
Jeanne C. Hearn
Delmar - Jeanne Chatham Hearn, 90, of Delmar passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury. She was born on July 3, 1929 in Salisbury, a daughter of the late Joshua and Mildred (Marshall) Chatham.
Mrs. Hearn grew up in Salisbury and in their younger days, she and her sister performed all across Delmarva as the tap dancing "Chatham Sisters." She graduated from Wicomico High School. In 1946 she married her sweetheart, James Lee Hearn, Jr. and raised a family. In 1949 they bought a flower shop, naming it "Flowers by Hearn" and continued to serve Delmar and the surrounding communities until she retired and sold the shop in 2005. The shop was a staple of Delmar and she worked diligently 6 days a week for many years filling orders and arranging flowers. After retirement she volunteered at Coastal Hospice for over 8 years. She was a long time member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar where she was active in the women's circle. Jeanne and her late husband Jim were wonderful dancers and she also loved the beach, reading, music, especially jazz and contemporary music and was a faithful fan of the Baltimore Colts and Ravens. She will be remembered as a hard-working and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her children, J.L. Hearn, III of Annapolis, MD, Cindy Tyvoll of Delmar, and Melanie Draper (Todd) of Williamsport, MD; grandchildren, Dana Leigh Lyons of Canada, Kristin Hartis (Craig) of Frederick, MD, Andrea Hearn of Chestertown, MD, Katherine Hearn of Atlanta, GA, Jesse Draper of Williamsport, MD, Brandon Draper of San Francisco, CA and Luke Draper of Williamsport, MD; great grandchildren, Jordan and Alyssa Hartis; and a niece, Stephanie Shores of Salisbury.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Hearn, Jr.; son-in-law, John Tyvoll; brother, Henry Chatham; and a sister, Iris Willin.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, where a visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Phyllis Walton will officiate. Interment will follow the service in St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar.
In memory of Mrs. Hearn, contributions may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 20, 2019