|
|
Jeanne L. Gilbert
Salisbury - Jeanne L. Gilbert, 89, of Salisbury, MD went into the arms of Jesus Feb 1 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Baltimore, MD on Jan 20, 1931 to the late William and Geraldine Hitchcock, and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank and Maryland National Bank in Baltimore before moving to the Eastern Shore in 1959. She continued to work at Maryland National Bank and later Bank of America until her retirement in 2009. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley E. Gilbert, in 1999 and leaves to cherish her memory a son, William R. Gilbert (Jane) of Newport, VA, daughters Bonnie Figgs (Tim) of Marion Station, MD, and Karyn Webb of Vienna, MD, grandchildren Jonathan Gilbert (Jemalyn) of Rehoboth, DE, Jennifer New (Ashleigh) of Okemos, MI, and Matthew Figgs of Salisbury, and four great grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother devoted to her family and the Lord. The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the kind, loving care she received while at Wicomico Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10 at 1pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Maryland. Father Norman Hancock will officiate.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020