Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Jeanne Webster Leitch

Jeanne Webster Leitch Obituary
Jeanne Webster Leitch

Bivalve - Jeanne Webster Leitch, 67, of Bivalve passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born April 9, 1952 Jeanne grew up in Whitehaven with her parents Virginia Webster and the late Richard Webster.

Jeanne graduated from Bennett High School and went on to become a LPN where she worked at Chancellor Care Nursing Home in Delmar. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was known as the neighborhood mom. She was always there to feed you, fuss at you, or help with whatever you needed.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband, Jimmy Leitch; two children, Ginger Phippin and Donnie Phippin; step daughter, Rachelle Swope; four grandchildren; Taylor, Nathan, Brayden, and Haedon; sisters, Debbie Parkin (Marty Bennett), Donna Dukes, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Webster.

Jeanne's wish was to donate her body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board in order to help others.

A Celebration of Jeanne's Life will be held Saturday at 2pm at West Side Fire Department, 21045 Nanticoke Rd, Bivalve, MD 21814 where friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
