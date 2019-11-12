Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Stephens Cemetery
101 E. State Street
Delmar, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannie Broughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannie Broughton


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannie Broughton Obituary
Jeannie Broughton

Delmar - Jeannie Cline Broughton

Born: July 19, 1932. Died: November 10, 2019

Jeannie Cline Broughton passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 at her daughter's house in Delmar, Maryland where she had been living the past week after falling ill. Mrs. Broughton was born on July 19, 1932 in a dwelling just north of Leonards Mill Pond to Cecil D. Cline and Lula Chandler Cline. Her parents at one time owned Leonards Mill Pond and ran the grist mill that was there. Also her parents owned and ran Clines Tavern. Mrs. Broughton's late husband, George W. Broughton passed away on November 5, 2008. Her ex-husband, George M. Moore, Sr. and the father of Dawn Lou Moore, George M. Moore, Jr. and Brian J. Moore passed away in July, 2001 and her ex-husband, Dyson Johnson and the father of her son, Cecil D. Johnson passed in January, 1993. She also had a brother, James F. Cline who passed away when he was just over a year old and a sister, Irene Cline Ellis Smallcomb who passed away in 1997.

Surviving are her children: Cecil D. Johnson, Salisbury, MD; Dawn Lou Moore, Delmar, MD; Brian J. Moore, Salisbury, MD; and George M. Moore, Jr. and his wife Vicki of Salisbury, MD. She also leaves one grandson, Andrew Stephen Moore of Salisbury, MD. Another grandson, George M. Moore, III passed away January 17, 2017 and a granddaughter-in-law, Michelle L. Moore passed away October 17, 2016, both of Apache Junction, AZ. She also leaves step-grandson Michael Vincent and his son Mikey. Mrs. Broughton also leaves great-grandchildren Autumn L. De Witt (Travis) and their son, Aiden and soon to be born, son Cooper of Apache Junction, AZ; Valerie A. Chacon (Aaron) and their children Amelia and Matthias of Abilene, TX. She also leaves great grandson Nathan A. Moore and great granddaughter, Brooke V. Moore and her children, Madison, Mackenzie and Gavin of Bozeman, MT. She also leaves behind a very special niece, Jenny Sullivan of Millsboro, DE, and dear friends Brent, Will, Edna, and Hope.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Stephens Cemetery, 101 E. State Street, Delmar, DE 19940. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now