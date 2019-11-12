|
Jeannie Broughton
Delmar - Jeannie Cline Broughton
Born: July 19, 1932. Died: November 10, 2019
Jeannie Cline Broughton passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 at her daughter's house in Delmar, Maryland where she had been living the past week after falling ill. Mrs. Broughton was born on July 19, 1932 in a dwelling just north of Leonards Mill Pond to Cecil D. Cline and Lula Chandler Cline. Her parents at one time owned Leonards Mill Pond and ran the grist mill that was there. Also her parents owned and ran Clines Tavern. Mrs. Broughton's late husband, George W. Broughton passed away on November 5, 2008. Her ex-husband, George M. Moore, Sr. and the father of Dawn Lou Moore, George M. Moore, Jr. and Brian J. Moore passed away in July, 2001 and her ex-husband, Dyson Johnson and the father of her son, Cecil D. Johnson passed in January, 1993. She also had a brother, James F. Cline who passed away when he was just over a year old and a sister, Irene Cline Ellis Smallcomb who passed away in 1997.
Surviving are her children: Cecil D. Johnson, Salisbury, MD; Dawn Lou Moore, Delmar, MD; Brian J. Moore, Salisbury, MD; and George M. Moore, Jr. and his wife Vicki of Salisbury, MD. She also leaves one grandson, Andrew Stephen Moore of Salisbury, MD. Another grandson, George M. Moore, III passed away January 17, 2017 and a granddaughter-in-law, Michelle L. Moore passed away October 17, 2016, both of Apache Junction, AZ. She also leaves step-grandson Michael Vincent and his son Mikey. Mrs. Broughton also leaves great-grandchildren Autumn L. De Witt (Travis) and their son, Aiden and soon to be born, son Cooper of Apache Junction, AZ; Valerie A. Chacon (Aaron) and their children Amelia and Matthias of Abilene, TX. She also leaves great grandson Nathan A. Moore and great granddaughter, Brooke V. Moore and her children, Madison, Mackenzie and Gavin of Bozeman, MT. She also leaves behind a very special niece, Jenny Sullivan of Millsboro, DE, and dear friends Brent, Will, Edna, and Hope.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Stephens Cemetery, 101 E. State Street, Delmar, DE 19940. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019