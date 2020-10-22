Jeffery Lee Thomas
Princess Anne - Jeffery Lee Thomas, Sr., 58, of here passed away at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, MD on August 3, 1962, he is the son of Steve Thomas of Fairmount, MD.
Jeff was a waterman, and loved baseball. He also served in U.S. Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris (Dorsch) Thomas and his brother David Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Robin Thomas of Princess Anne, 2 sons, Christopher Lee Thomas (Katie) of Columbia, MD and Jeffrey Lee Thomas, Jr. of Princess Anne, Brother Robert Thomas, step-son George W. Mister, Sr. of Deal Island, 3 grandsons, George Mister, Mervin Mister and Roman Thomas.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Deal Island Volunteer Fire Dept. located at 10090 Deal Island Rd. Pastor David Webster will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com