Jeffrey Lattinville
Ocean View - Jeffrey Lattinville of Ocean View, Delaware passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Berlin, Maryland following a long and brave battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Baltimore on January 31, 1962 and was the son of the late Kenneth Lattinville and Joan McCall. He is survived by his wife Robin Lattinville.
In addition to his wife, Jeffrey is also survived by his step-children; Michael Justin Schneider and wife Anna and, Aubrey Danielle Schneider; grandchildren; Kobe, Karter and, Jameson and, sister; Stacey Lattinville and husband Jeff Jankowsky. In addition to his parents Jeffrey was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Lattinville.
A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Jeffrey spent the last 30+ years working in the hospitality industry mostly in the Ocean City area. He was a past president of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and member of the Ocean City Hotel, Motel, Restaurant Association. He loved sports and was a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Celtics. He also enjoyed time spent with friends on the golf course and loved to reminisce about his "hole-in-one" at River Run. But he was at his happiest and most proud when he was in the company of his grandchildren. Those who knew Jeff will think of him and smile. He had a larger than life personality and truly loved to laugh. In fact, his laugh could often be heard above anyone else's in a crowd. He will be remembered and greatly missed but the world is better because he was a part of it.
Arrangements at the present time will be private and in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland, condolences may be made via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be planned when it is possible to gather together safely again.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020