|
|
Jennifer Marie Causey
Salisbury - Heaven's newest angel, Jennifer Marie Causey, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22nd at Peninsula Regional Medical Center after battling a rare form of cancer. She was 37 years old. Born February 7, 1982, she was the only child of Connie Taylor Sode and the late Jerry Causey (deceased June 2019).
As a child, she was warm and caring. She loved children. It came as no surprise that her career choice would be in childcare. This allowed her to love, nurture, and help shape the minds of children. It is because of this great, selfless love, that God blessed her with (2) beautiful children. Parenting is a tough job, but it was all done with the enduring, unconditional love of a mother.
Left to mourn are her children Ciara Byrd (12) and Michael Bratten Jr. (8), mother-Connie Sode (nee Taylor), her mother's husband George Sode of Michigan, (1) sister Hope Walker (2) brothers Jerry Causey Jr. and William Causey (Tanya), and the brother of her heart Douglas Walker. They and a host of loving extended family and friends miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held Saturday November 30th at noon at the Chance Church of God located at 23541 Cemetery Rd, Chance, Md 21821. Jennifer Marie may be gone from us physically, but her spirit will live on in each of us. Her spirit will see the Eiffel Tower.
Final arrangements are handled by the Hinman Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019