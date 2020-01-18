|
|
Jennifer W. Oursler
Sharptown - Jennifer Wright Oursler passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 with her mother and husband at her side after a long battle with cancer.
Born March 1, 1961, she graduated from Mardela High School in 1979 and Wor Wic Tech in 1992 with an Associate Degree in Business Accounting. She then had a thirty year career with TGM Group in Salisbury.
She was a very passionate lady, always giving with everything she had to the Sharptown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She loved spending time camping, traveling, and taking care of her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her mother, Janice B. Wright; her husband of thirty seven years, Mike; two children and their spouses Jana (Mike) and Jory (Jamie); four grandchildren, Alex, Laira, Ezra, and Emmy J; a brother, Kevin (Peggy); nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George H. Wright.
Her main passion in life was spoiling her kids and grandkids. A very giving woman that would rather do without for herself than have someone else do without. She was a sports enthusiast that loved her Orioles, Ravens, and Washington Capitals. Jenny lived her life enjoying it and the people she considered friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the church at 1:00PM where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery.
Mike Fisher, Kevin Wright, Bryan Marvel, Brad Cordrey, Leon Adkins, and Danny Bebee will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020