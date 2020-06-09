Jeremiah Arrington Sr.



SALISBURY - Jeremiah Arrington Sr. age 82, peacefully departed this earthly life early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm, and 10:00 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. Viewings and funeral service will be held at Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, 1213 Jersey Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID 19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.









