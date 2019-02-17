Jeremy Patrick East



Orlando, FL - Jeremy Patrick East, 44 Years, of Orlando, FL formerly of Princess Anne & Salisbury, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Newport News, VA. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Michael Craig East and Marcia Arlene Williams East of Westover, MD.



Jeremy, a 1992 JMB graduate, was a US Navy veteran having served over nine years. He was a member of the Eastern Shore FOP Lodge #62 and previously a Security Police Officer for NASA. Jeremy was formerly a realtor with Century 21 and Keller Williams in Salisbury.



Most recently, Jeremy was working for a hotel security management firm in Virginia Beach. He was also a tow truck operator, and commercial long-haul truck driver. Jeremy enjoyed hunting, was an excellent marksman, and a devoted Washington Redskins fan.



Jeremy is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Nancy Maria Urrutia East; three children, Hunter Jade East of Berwind, WV, Jasmin Alexis East of Orlando, FL, and Jeremy Patrick East, II of Orlando, FL; a brother, Brian David East & his wife, Nina of Quantico; father and mother in law, Joseph and Abigail Urrutia of Orlando, FL; and several other extended family members.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 4:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark Bunting will be officiating. Interment will be held Monday at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary