|
|
Jerold Samuel Robinson
Hurlock - Jerold Samuel Robinson, 71 of Hurlock, departed this life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 12 noon at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem with a viewing Friday evening 6-8pm at Gospel Tabernacle #5 St. Michaels, MD and one hour prior to service on Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem. Interment in Richard's Memorial Park Easton, MD. Condolences sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 3, 2019