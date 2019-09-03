Services
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle #5 St. Michaels
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerold Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerold Samuel Robinson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerold Samuel Robinson Obituary
Jerold Samuel Robinson

Hurlock - Jerold Samuel Robinson, 71 of Hurlock, departed this life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his residence.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 12 noon at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem with a viewing Friday evening 6-8pm at Gospel Tabernacle #5 St. Michaels, MD and one hour prior to service on Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethlehem. Interment in Richard's Memorial Park Easton, MD. Condolences sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now