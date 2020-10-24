1/1
Jerry McDorman
Jerry McDorman

Crisfield - Jerry William McDorman, 90, of Crisfield, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 23, 2020 from Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

He was very much loved and treasured by his family and all who knew him. He was a decorated Korean War veteran.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Doris; his son Randy; and his daughters, Gayle and Wendy. Also surviving are his brothers, Dan, Tim, David, and Ladel, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Vesta; his father, Carroll; his son, Craig; his grandson, Hart; his brother, Leon; and sisters, Joyce and Donna.

He will be honored at a graveside service on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 PM at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, MD. Rev. Mark Warfield will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunnyridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
