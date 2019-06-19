Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Powellville VFW
35481 Mt Hermon Rd
Pittsville, MD
Salisbury - Jerry O'Neal Causey, 68, passed in peace at his home on June 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Preceded in death by his mother: Mary belle, father: Lester, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Loving Father of Jerry, William, Hope, Jennifer, Doug, and Kelly. Loving brother of Joan, Linda, and Sarah. Jerry is also survived by a special niece Dianna as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins,16 grandchildren as well as 3 great grandchildren.

Jerry will be fondly remembered as a loving family man, and an avid Fisherman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Powellville VFW 35481 Mt Hermon Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019
