1/
Jesse Poulson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Poulson

Onancock - Jesse S. Poulson, 77, of Onancock, "Bayside", Virginia, peacefully and humbly accepted the call and departed this life on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Bayside, Virginia, Jesse was the tenth child of Major Thomas and Gladys Griffin Poulson. He was an educator in the Accomack County Public System for many years. As an educator, Jesse touched the lives of many of Accomack County's young people. With a desire to share knowledge with others, he became a Migrant Program Recruiter. He was given the title as "Uncle Jesse" by all who knew and loved him.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday at 1PM from Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia with Rev. Dr. Cathy Fielding officiating.

Uncle Jesse leaves to cherish his loving memories: his sisters, Loretta Poulson White and Bessie Poulson Owens; his nieces and nephews; and a host of unofficial nieces and nephews; and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved