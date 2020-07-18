Jesse Poulson

Jesse PoulsonOnancock - Jesse S. Poulson, 77, of Onancock, "Bayside", Virginia, peacefully and humbly accepted the call and departed this life on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence.Born in Bayside, Virginia, Jesse was the tenth child of Major Thomas and Gladys Griffin Poulson. He was an educator in the Accomack County Public System for many years. As an educator, Jesse touched the lives of many of Accomack County's young people. With a desire to share knowledge with others, he became a Migrant Program Recruiter. He was given the title as "Uncle Jesse" by all who knew and loved him.Private graveside services were held on Saturday at 1PM from Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia with Rev. Dr. Cathy Fielding officiating.Uncle Jesse leaves to cherish his loving memories: his sisters, Loretta Poulson White and Bessie Poulson Owens; his nieces and nephews; and a host of unofficial nieces and nephews; and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.