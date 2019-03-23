Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Jessica Waltemeyer Patel Obituary
Jessica Waltemeyer Patel

Norfolk - Jessica Jeannette Waltemeyer Patel, 24, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Paris, Kentucky.

Jessica was born on March 25, 1994 in Laurel, Maryland. She worked as a courier for Apogee Bio-Pharm New Jersey.

Jessi was truly one of a kind, anyone lucky enough to have her be a part of their life will surely never forget her. Jessi will be remembered for her pure spirit that saw only the best in everyone, for her contagious laugh that could instantly make you smile and wash away the darkest of days, and most of all for her heart of gold, she loved unconditionally with the best of intentions without explanation of anything in return. She will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her husband, Akash Patel; mother, Stephanie Lynne Tyre; father, Joseph Allen Waltemeyer, Sr; mother-in-law, Jyotsana Patel; father-in-law, Nareshbhai Patel; siblings, Joseph Waltemeyer, Jr, Branden Earl Waltemeyer, Robert Tyler Waltemeyer, Jimmy Tyre, and Jayme-Lynne Tyre; Katelynn Kenney; aunt, Candi Ellis and their children; aunt, Kasey Neill and her children; nephew, Joe Joe; niece, Ali along with Mari, Jackson and beloved cat Cali; her living grandparents and many more family members that loved her so much.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm. at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 23, 2019
