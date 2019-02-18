Services
Jessie Rae Selby Obituary
Jessie Rae Selby

Pocomoke City - Jessie Rae Carter Selby, 92, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City, MD.

Born in Worcester County on January 21, 1927, she was one of nine children of the late George Washington Carter and Sallie Livina Ross Carter. Her husband, Woodrow W. Selby, as well as all of her brothers and sisters also preceded her in death.

Jessie worked as a book keeper before she and her husband co-founded Selby Sign Company in 1952. Upon Woody's death in 1983, Jessie became the President of Selby Sign Co., Inc. and active in the business until her retirement in 2004. Steve and David took the reins in1990.

Jessie loved flowers and hummingbirds, but most of all, her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jessie is survived by two sons, Steve W Selby and his wife Kathleen of Pocomoke City and David C Selby and his wife Beth of Stockton; five grandchildren, Rachel Blades (Andrew), Chelsea Selby, Mackenzie Selby, Ashley Merrill (Justin) and Kelly Clark (Jamie); three great grandchildren, Jonah Blades, Grace Merrill and Isabella Clark; and many extended family members including, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jessie was preceded in death by her four brothers, Morris, Earl, Robert and Chester Carter and four sisters, Lilly Adkins, Hattie Hurley, Ina Carter and Benice Marriner.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Larry Reed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Cokesbury United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Emily Alexander, 33060 Coston Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2019
