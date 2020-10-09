1/1
Jill B. Bunting
1938 - 2020
Jill B. Bunting

Selbyville - Jill B. Bunting, age 82 of Selbyville, DE died peacefully in her home on October 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Bishop, MD and was the daughter of the late I. Layfield and Hester E. (Selby) Bunting.

Jill took great pride in being a homemaker. She worked for the DuPont Company, ACME, State Farm Insurance and finally retiring from Baltimore Trust Company in 1998. After retiring for several years, she became the "Hostess with the Mostest" at her sons Restaurant, Howard's Pub.

Her biggest joy was having all of her family together, pool side gatherings, and continuing with family traditions. She was known as Mom Jill to many, a loving neighbor, and our family Matriarch. Her loves in life were her grandchildren, preparing meals for family and friends and took major pride in her pool, flowers, and yard.

She is survived by her children Annette E. White and husband OR of Berlin, Howard L. Bunting of Selbyville, Cynthia B. Harper of Roxana and Nancy E. Bunting of Selbyville; best friend and sister Denise J. West and husband Kenny of Selbyville; brother-in-law, George A. Adkins of Georgetown; two grandchildren Kaitlin P. Rogers and husband Jonathan of Selbyville, and Mackenzie L. Keyser and husband Logan of West Ocean City; great grandchildren Marshall J. Rogers (Mom's Boy) and Maeve E. Keyser (Mom's girl); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Horace E. Bunting and sister Nancy E. Adkins.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with William Cooper officiating. Friends may call 2 hours before the service. Interment will be at the Prince George's Cemetery in Dagsboro.

Flowers are welcome, but donations can be made to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 88, Selbyville, DE 19975 or the Wilson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 375. Bishopville, MD 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
OCT
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 9, 2020
Annette, Howard, Cindy and Nancy,
So sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. A very sweet lady who always had a smile on her face. Sending prayers to your entire family. Kim Tribbitt-Roe
Kim Tribbitt-Roe
Friend
