Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Salisbury - Jill R Yost was born in Kittanning Pa to James and Georgina Gallaher and would like to let you know that her work here is done. She lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 . Her new mission is a place in which laughter and love are guaranteed. She left detailed instructions for her children Jon Yost (Kathy) and Georgia Yost Perdue to celebrate her life. She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with whom she shared many joyful hours. She will be missed by all her family, co-workers, friends and customers. Jill enjoyed a lifetime of achievements including a Masters Degree in Special Education and over 40 years selling, teaching, and mentoring in RealEstate. She loved her dogs, the kennel club, reading and her family and friends. A celebration of Jill's life will be held at Bounds Funeral Home on Friday at 4pm. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the celebration. Afterward friends and family will toast her love of life at Goin Nuts Cafe on Mt Hermon Rd.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club Charitable Trust which was near and dear to her heart: SMKCCT, P.O. Box 1264, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019
