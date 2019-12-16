|
|
Jim Chalmers
Salisbury - James Andrew (Jim) Chalmers, local builder-developer, entrepreneur, and final owner/operator of Canal Woods Pools, has died. Born in Knoxville, TN, on 11 August 1940, Jim was the son of T. Kimberly (Kim) and Margaret Carolyn (Lynn Holmes) Chalmers. Jim grew up mainly overseas: his father, a foreign service professional, held multiple posts in Japan and Panama, and his schooling took place in those countries. He returned to the United States for his senior year of high school and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in the Washington, D.C. area. He took higher education at Wesley College, the University of Maryland, and the University of Tennessee, where he earned degrees in business and economics. The epitome of "hail fellow well met," Jim's outsized personality won him many friends; his love of family and friends, and of sharing great times with them all, was widely known. Pre-deceased by his parents and by a sister Margaret (Peggy) Chalmers Jones, he is survived by a brother, Joseph D. Chalmers, and his immediate family—his wife, Rebecca (Becki), six children: Michael (Donna), Robert, Kathleen Chalmers Strauss (Jonathan), Christopher, Kimberly Chalmers Mahnken (R.J.), and Patrick; and eight grandchildren who loved their Pop: Charlie, Max, and Allison Chalmers; Jackson, Cooper, and Owen Strauss; James Chalmers, and Isabel Chalmers-Royer. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Cardiac-Pulmonary Rehab Center at PRMC or to . A celebration of his life, to which all friends and acquaintances are invited, will be scheduled later in 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019