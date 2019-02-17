|
Jim Savage, Jr.
Salisbury - Mr. William James "Jim" Savage, Jr., 75, of Salisbury, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. Born May 4, 1943 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Deep Creek, VA. He was the son of the late William James Savage and Thelma Williams Savage.
Once he was of age, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and was very proud to have served his country. As a longtime truck driver, Jim enjoyed his retirement off the open road. He enjoyed fishing with Captain Larry on the "Tina Louise," cheering for the one and only, Dale Earnhardt, Sr., on NASCAR Sundays, and he lived for watching reruns of M*A*S*H. The only thing that made those moments more enjoyable for Jim was being surrounded by his family and an overflowing plate of good food. Though his presence will be greatly missed, his memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, William James "Jimmy" Savage III (Kelly) of Portage, MI, Scott Andrew Savage of Westover, MD, Tina Tawes (Larry) of Hebron, MD, and Micki Hill (Terry) of Laurel, DE; sister, Gaye Savage Muslimani of Parksley, VA; brother, Rick Savage (JoAnne) of Onancock; three grandchildren, Lindsay Savage, Jaclyn Tawes, and Larry Tawes III; three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Cline and Kyle and Canaan Campbell; cousin, Marsha Thomas; special niece and nephews, Shannon Moore, Aaron Chesser, and Ashton Muslimani. Other than his parents, Jim was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Savage Eichelberger.
Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019