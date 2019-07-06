|
Jimmy Lee Laird, Sr.
Delmar - Jimmy Lee Laird, Sr., 75, of Delmar, MD and formerly of Westover and Crisfield, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.
Born in Crisfield on November 6, 1943, he was a son of the late Clayton Laird, Sr. and Daisy Belle Abbott Laird.
A US Navy Vietnam veteran, he worked 10 years at Rubberset Corp. and 20 years at Perdue Farms.
He was a member of the Stanley Cochrane Post #16 American Legion and attended Crisfield Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed fishing, singing, carpentry, and woodworking.
He is survived by his son, Jimmy L. Laird, Jr. and wife Suny of Delmar, MD; daughters, Daisy Marie Laird Johnson and husband John of California and Tammy Lee Laird of Florida; brother, Ricky Laird and wife Anna of Crisfield; grandchildren, Melanie, Natalie, Valerie, Stephanie, Miranda, Dakota, Courtney, Eddie, Danny, Janie, Scotty, and Rhonda; step-grandson, Jose and Orlan; nieces and nephews, Rose Marie Thomas, Clayton "Buck" Laird, Billy Laird, Melissa Laird, Denise Howard, Billy Sterling, and Diane Johnson; and several great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jackie Laird and Billy Laird; and a nephew, Denny Laird.
A memorial service officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 AM at Crisfield Wesleyan Church where a visitation will be one hour prior. Urn interment with military honors will follow in the VFW Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Legion Post #16, 116 Lorie Quinn Drive, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 6, 2019