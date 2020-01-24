|
Jo Anne Scott
Salisbury - Jo Anne Scott, 78, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at PRMC.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lancelot Reid and Frances Holland Reid.
She was a faithful member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church, Maryland State Teachers Association, and the Lower Shore Parkinson's Group. She worked for the Somerset County Board of Education for over 28 years, retiring as a principal at Westover Elementary School. She enjoyed camping, fishing, crafts, sewing, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Jo Anne is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Lake Edward Scott; a son, Jeffrey Lake Scott of Preston; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Lake Scott, Jr. (Lo Anne) of Toronto, Canada, Johnathan Lee Scott of Salisbury, and Mary Frances Huntsman (Darrell) of Salisbury; and a brother, Robert Lancelot Reid, Jr. (Vicki) of Norfolk, VA.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury with Rev. Dr. William L. Warren, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804, Lower Shore Parkinson's Support Group, 3843 Devonshire Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804 and or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020