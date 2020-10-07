Joan Barden Smith
Tyaskin - Joan Barden Smith, 75, of Tyaskin, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born on July 4, 1945 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Barden and the late Hazel Barden.
Professionally, Joan served as a Unit Secretary with Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting, touring on their golf cart, but mostly she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Smith of Tyaskin MD; daughter, Tina Noble of Hebron, MD; son, Bruce Smith (Laura) of Nanticoke, MD; 2 brothers, David Barden (Carolyn) of Neeses, SC, Brian Barden (Brenda) of Mansfield, PA; 6 grandchildren, Brandi, Kristi, Corey, Dustin, Riley, Tiffany; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life with dinner following will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Westside Volunteer Fire Department in Bivalve MD, with Brian Barden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westside Volunteer Fire Dept in Bivalve MD, 21814.
