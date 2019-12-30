|
|
Joan Demko
Salisbury - Joan Demko, 74, of Salisbury died Saturday, Dec. 28, in New York City. Born and raised in Somerville. N.J., she was a graduate of Cedar Crest College and Salisbury University. Joan was devoted to friends, family and also to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Wor-Wic Community College and the Joseph House Crisis Center.
Joan worked at Wor-Wic for more than 30 years, and was a volunteer at the Joseph House Crisis Center for more than 25 years. As a long-time active member of St. Alban's, Joan served as bookkeeper, treasurer and a choir member, as well as on many committees and on the vestry.
She is survived by her husband, George, sons Keith and Paul, sisters Nancy and Debbie, brother Skip, and cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday 1/3 at 1 p.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Salisbury, with a greeting time before starting at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Alban's, Wor-Wic or the Joseph House Crisis Center.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020