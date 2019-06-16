Joan Dischner Clark



Salisbury - Joan Dischner Clark, 83, of Salisbury, Maryland passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Edwin F. Clark and together they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Joanie Clark DiNardo and Allison Clark Niles, their husbands Dr. Ignatius Loyola DiNardo and Arthur David Niles, and her five grandchildren Gregory Ignatius DiNardo, Madeline Domeij DiNardo, Lillian Grace DiNardo, Helen Wahlstrom Niles and Harry Goodbody Niles.



Joan was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1935. She was one of five children born to Edward and Ella Dischner. Joan was raised in the East End of Pittsburgh and graduated from The Saint Francis Academy in 1953.



A multi-talented business woman with a passion for entertaining, Joan and her husband Ed started their business Party Specialties in 1988; they were known for the festive venues they created. Joan enjoyed playing bridge and golf and was a long time member of Ocean Pines Golf Club and the Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club. She was also an avid gardener and her home always bloomed with violets, orchids and fabulous fig trees.



Joan's family will never forget her independent nature, quick wit and her admiration for a great shirt and a sharp tie! She lived in Mallard Landing for the past four years where she enjoyed days filled with her loving family and friends, Eastern Shore excursions, puzzles and card games. Her loyal toy poodle Charlie was always by her side and brought her great comfort and companionship.



A memorial service will be held at The Ward Museum of Waterfowl Art on Friday June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. located at 909 South Schumaker Drive. Please feel free to arrive early to enjoy the museum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Coastal Hospice or Mac Inc. Area Agency on Aging. Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary