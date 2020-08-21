Joan Ellen Denney Shockley
Salisbury - Joan Ellen Denney Shockley, 84, of Salisbury, and formerly of Snow Hill passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at PRMC in Salisbury, Maryland.
Joan was born on August 20, 1936 in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd Kenneth Denney and Irene Wenrich Denney.
She graduated from Snow Hill High School with the class of 1954 and soon after, on July 23, 1954, married her high school sweetheart, Art Shockley, and together they treasured nearly 48 years of marriage until he passed in 2002. In her younger days Joan worked in the office at Scarborough Oil in Snow Hill before enjoying a long career as an office manager of WJDY and WICO radio stations. Dedicated to her family and the community of Snow Hill, she was actively involved in youth baseball (Snow Hill Little League and Pony League), the Snow Hill School PTAs and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was a wonderful cook and looked forward to holidays with a houseful of family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for animals and loved cats, dogs and horses. She also enjoyed crafts and sewing and was an amazing seamstress, often making clothing for her family as they grew up. Joan was a longtime member of the Fruitland Christian Church and the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She will be remembered and missed as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many.
She is survived by her children, a son and daughter-in-law, Michael "Mickey" and Nancy Shockley of Bel Air, a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Debra Shockley of Salisbury, a daughter and companion, Sharon Shockley and George Mueller of Mt. Holly, NC, and a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mark Mister of Hebron; grandchildren, Erin Shelly, Brett Shockley, Kevin Branchik (Art), Andrea Swihart (Shawn), Lauren Shockley, Sabrina Shockley, Stephen Shockley, Brooke Shockley, Megan Senft (Chas), Kyle Cole and Brian Mister (Chelsea); 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, M. Edwin "Buddy" Shockley and Benjamin "Benny" Wilson Shockley, of Snow Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Shockley, Jr. who passed away in 2002; and a brother, Clifford Allen Denney.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Fruitland Christian Church, 605 St. Lukes Road, Fruitland, Maryland. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Shawn Short will officiate. Interment will follow in Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Cemetery in Snow Hill.
In memory of Mrs. Shockley, contributions may be sent to Fruitland Christian Church Building Fund, 605 St. Lukes Road, Fruitland, MD 21826 or to the American Cancer Society
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
