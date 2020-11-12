Joan Frances Nichols
Salisbury - Joan Frances Nichols, 70, was born July 30th, 1950 to the late Joseph and Mary Nichols. in Salisbury, Maryland. She departed this life on November 5th, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her friends.
Joan, affectionately known to family and friends as "Joanie," was served by United Needs and Abilities (UNA), formerly known as the Epilepsy Association of the Eastern Shore for over twenty years. Joanie enjoyed watching cooking shows, coloring, and helping staff. She was known for giving her friends the biggest hugs. Joan's favorite color was pink. She had a vibrant personality, she enjoyed getting her nails painted, her hair cut and also being dressed up. She was a big Mickey Mouse fan. Joan could brighten anyone's day when she came in contact with them.
Joan loved to travel and take trips with her roommates until her health began to fail. One of her last wishes was to travel to Disney World and her wish came true in 2018. While on the trip she had her hair and nails done in the company of princesses and dined with Mickey Mouse.
Joanie had a contagious laugh that would melt your heart. No matter how bad she felt from her illness, she still managed to smile and dance.
Her life and memories are survived, cherished and loved by her surrogate decision maker and friend Marion Dunn, housemates of many years Catherine Cherry, Jeff Smith, and Kim Marshall. Several Direct Support Staff, family, friends who she sincerely loved and cherished her from UNA and Dove Pointe.
Joanie will be deeply missed by all.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Friday one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Springhill Memory Gardens.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com
