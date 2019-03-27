Joan Gladys Schiavo



Salisbury - Joan Gladys Schiavo (nee Weaver) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, Maryland, with her family at her bedside. Joan was born February 3, 1931, and spent most of her young life in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Olney High School and after graduation worked at Provident National Bank. She attained the position of assistant to the bank vice-president prior to retiring to become a fulltime housewife and eventual mother. During this time, one of her other endeavors included fashion modeling for local department stores. Once married, she lived the remainder of her Pennsylvania life in Drexel Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia.



After her husband of 43 years passed away in April 2000, Joan moved to Chincoteague Island, Virginia, to take up residence in what was once her grandmother's home. She lived on Chincoteague Island for 14 years and in that time she participated in numerous activities. She read books to the children at Chincoteague Elementary School, sang with the "Just Us Singers" at local nursing homes, was a Eucharistic Minister at the Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle, and was an active member of the 3C's Club of Chincoteague.



Joan is survived by her daughter, Laura Schiavo Moore of Parksley; her son, William L. Schiavo of Salisbury; her sister, Carole Stowell; sister-in-law, Mary Salotto; 4 grandchildren; Joseph L. Bass, Stephanie Schiavo Chance, Kris Urs, Caitlyn Moore, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Schiavo, her parents, William O. Weaver and Gladys S. Weaver (nee Jester), and her brother, William O. Weaver, Jr.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Saint Bernadette of Lourdes Catholic Church, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be in the Church prior to the Mass from 9:00-9:45 AM. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Local arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.