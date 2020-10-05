Joan LaVorgna



Joan LaVorgna, 87, homemaker and master of so much more, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2020 from complications due to aging. She was a resident at Stella Maris in Timonium MD for the last 3 years.



Joan Lucille Gross was born on October 21, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gingerella and sister to Glenda Frank.



She was married to Bill LaVorgna on September 6, 1953. They had met in grammar school and fell in love in high school. They had 54 years together until Bill's passing in 2007.



She was an avid learner and reader with a thirst for knowledge. Joan was chief in charge of all the LaVorgna endeavors from farming to hunting preserves, chef extraordinaire to Master of Finances, life partner to her husband and amazing mother to her three sons.



She is survived by her sons Mark LaVorgna and his wife Laurel of Salisbury, MD, Blaise LaVorgna and his wife Bonnie of Punta Gorda Florida, David LaVorgna and his wife Monica of Baltimore, MD, eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store