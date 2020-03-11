|
Joan Marie Albanese
Salisbury - On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Our Lord came to call Sr. Joan Marie Albanese home. Sr. Joan died at Wicomico Nursing Home, where she was in Hospice Care since December, 2019. Special thanks for loving care received there.
One of three children, Sister Joan was born April 7, 1942 in Stamford, Connecticut to Harriet (Horton) Jacobson and James Jacobson. Following high school, she later met and married Matthew Albanese. Joan worked at Armel Electronics in Union City, NJ for 20 years.
In 2003, Joan followed a call to religious life, entering the Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, May 28, 2003. She made final vows October 31, 2011.
Sister Joan found her niche and ministry at Joseph House in the Hospitality Room. It was to her that the homeless and countless persons would come for prayer, or to fill a special need—be it a bar of soap, clothing, little side helps she'd held knowing their needs -or, for one of her famous hugs (her nickname was "Sister Hug-alotta"). She now sends her hugs from a glorious distance.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Jacobson, Salisbury, nephew, Justin Jacobson, Salisbury, her Community, the Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary; and also her many friends at Joseph House and St. Francis de Sales Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Joseph House, PO 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802. Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Church. Viewing will be at 10:00A.M. followed by Mass at 11:00A.M. Burial is in Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2020