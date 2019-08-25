|
|
Joan Olga Schmidt
Salisbury - Joan Olga Schmidt, 83, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on August 1, 1936 in Des Plaines, IL, she was the daughter of George and Frieda Fager. Joan was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, MD.
Joan is survived by three Daughters, Marla (Terry) Kelley of Salisbury, MD, Dawn Blume of Severn, MD, Laura (Russell) Brewington of Salisbury, MD; Son, Mark (Paula) Schmidt of St. Charles, IL; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Joan is preceded by Huband, Allen Robert Schmidt, Father, George Fager and Mother, Frieda Fager.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019