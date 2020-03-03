|
|
Joan R. Hochmuth
Salisbury - Salisbury - Joan R. Hochmuth, 86, of Salisbury passed away Saturday afternoon, February 29 at Atria Salisbury Assisted Living Community. Born January 29, 1934 in Antes Fort, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Frances (Moore) Lorsong.
Joan was a 1951 graduate of Jersey Shore High School in Jersey Shore, PA, where she was an alto saxophonist in the Band. She was a former member of the Riverton, MD Homemakers Club and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. To contribute to the family income, she had her own sewing business, and caned chairs to contribute to her husband's furniture repair business.
As a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury, she was a Lector for more than 40 years, a member of the Grief-sharers ministry, an Extra-ordinary Minister of the Holy Communion to the Sick, and a Religious Education teacher. She also taught third grade for a year in the early 1960s at St. Francis School.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph G. Hochmuth, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage in May 2019; her five children, Damian Hochmuth (Diane), Victoria Hochmuth, Jerome Hochmuth (Elizabeth Jones), Cecilia Markham (Daniel), and Angela Whitmore (Adam); granddaughters Susannah Southern (David), Rebecca Jones-Hochmuth, Clara Hochmuth, and grandson Leonard Hochmuth; sisters-in-law Alice Ferrante, Rose Pischke, Nancy Lorsong, and brother-in-law William Hochmuth; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her four brothers and four sisters.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, at 11 AM at St. Francis de Sales Church. There will be a viewing one hour before the Mass at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joan's memory to The Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802, or to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020