Joan Wright



Sharptown - Joan L. Holloway Wright, age 86, of Sharptown, Maryland died peacefully on July 9 th 2020 with her son and daughter at her side. Born November 3 rd, 1933 in Laurel, Delaware she was the daughter of Joshua Leon and Eliza Ellen Holloway. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her two sisters, Anna Rebecca Bromley and Irene H. Warrington. Joan is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles "Lefty" Wright, a son C. Wayne Wright (Christine) of Tampa, Florida, a daughter Denise L. Waller (Alan) of Laurel, Delaware.



Her beloved granddaughters, Shelley L. Estevam (Smily) of Selbyville, Delaware, Courtney B. Drake (Jason) of Cambridge, Maryland, and Hayley N. Wright (Will) of Salisbury, Maryland; her treasured great grandchildren, Kai, Rio, and Meadow; nieces, Sue Warrington Doud and Jan Warrington (Frank Starr), Dan Bromley (AnnMarie); great nieces Sloane Doud and ReAnna Bromley and great nephew Nicholas Bromley; her beloved cousin Dolores Salvia and the rest of her New Jersey family that always held a special place in her heart. She truly loved their visits and the time they all spent together. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1951 and continued to spend time with her classemates throughout the years, for they all had a very special bond with one another. Joan worked for many years at Peebles Department Store in Seaford, Delaware and later at the Oliphant Chevrolet Dealership in Salisbury, Maryland. She made many friends throughout the years and loved to spend time with family, shop, play cards, play scrabble, and put puzzles together. Making a home for her family was always her top priority. She battled through many illnesses throughout her life and always came back fighting. Her struggles and her strength through it all were inspiring and amazing. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and was the center of the family and for this she will be sorely missed. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am on Friday, July 17 th, 2020 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, DE 19956. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am at Fireman's Cemetery in Sharptown, Maryland. Reverend Howard Travers will officiate. A private family gathering will be held afterward at their home. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, Delaware.









