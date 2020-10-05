1/1
Joana Stuchlik (Joann) Donovan
Joana (Joann) Stuchlik Donovan

Delmar, MD - Joana (Joann) Stuchlik Donovan, 80, of Delmar, MD formerly of Salisbury, MD passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lakeside Assisted Living in Salisbury, MD.

Joana was born November 7, 1939 in Milton, DE, she was the daughter of the late Charles Frank Stuchlik, Jr. and Margaret M. Palmer Stuchlik.

She will be missed by her high school sweetheart, her husband of 63 years, Vincent Eugene Donovan, her brother Ludwig M. Stuchlik, her two children: Brian Vincent Donovan and his wife Ginger, of Delmar, MD, Lisa Alayne Donovan and her husband, Antoon Speters of Athens, GA, as well as 2 grandchildren, Jennifer Alayne Donovan-Rennick and her husband, Allen and Matthew Brian Donovan of Salisbury, MD and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Joana was Miss Milton in 1956 and graduated from Milton Consolidated High School Class of 1957. She attended Salisbury State College graduating in 1968. She began her educator career as a teacher at Pinehurst Elementary School, advancing to Vice Principal at East Salisbury School which she did as Principle. She retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education in 1998 completing 30 years of service. She was a loved teacher and administer. Joana cherished her time spent with her students.

Joana was an avid student of history. The family would take family vacations to many of the National Parks and Historic Monuments. She enjoyed researching family and local history events resulting in her writing and publishing "The Donovan Family Genealogy", "It began with a River: An Illustrated History of Milton and Broadkill", and "Alexander Draper (1960-1961: Early Settlers of Delmarva and Descendants."

In addition to her parents, Joana was preceded in death by her brother Charles Frank Stuchlik IV.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

The family suggest that memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Joana. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
