|
|
Joann Lewis Medford
Milford, DE - On September 20, 2019, Joann Lewis Medford, went home to be with the Lord.
She was born on January 2, 1929, in Onancock, VA, to the late Cecil and Alma Lewis.
Joann graduated in the class of 1947 from Wicomico High School.
She loved fishing, sailing, target shooting, riding horses, and belonged to the Wicomico County Flower Club and Wicomico County Hunt Club.
Joann is survived by her daughters, Jane Whitelock and her husband Joseph, Susan Disharoon, and Patricia Hinman; and her grandchildren, James Robert Purnell, III and his wife Antoinette, Stephen Whitelock and his wife Heather, Danielle Lombardo, Jena Morton and her husband Drew, Ashley Whitelock and her husband Michael, Joshua Whitelock and his wife Amber Lee, and Hunter Disharoon, Joseph Disharoon, Alexander Moore and his wife Katherine, Mervin Disharoon and his wife Jamie, Jamie DeRico and her husband Temple, and Grace Moore.
Mrs. Medford was preceded in death by her son, James Robert Purnell, II, her brother, Cecil Lewis, Jr., and her companion, Oscar Taylor.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Milford Community Cemetery, 850 North DuPont Blvd, Milford, DE 19963 on Thursday 9/26 at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmil ford.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019