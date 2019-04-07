|
|
JoAnn Voitek
Ocean Pines - JoAnn Voitek, age 82, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Gastonia, NC. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Billow. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Voitek, and daughter Eileen Coulter. She is survived by her children Marguerite Mullen (husband Brendan), Barbara Gamble (husband Mark), Mark Voitek (wife Susan), Maria Bean; Paul Voitek (wife Colleen), Timothy Voitek. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Kira, Olivia, Margaret, Lily, Dean, Ian, Rory, Dominque, Natalia, Emily, Julian, Joseph, Elaina, and Karina; and one great-grandchild, Joseph.
Mrs. Voitek was a graduate of Philadelphia Women's College and she retired as a Registered Nurse from Peninsula Regional Medical Center in 1997. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She spent her life caring for others and cherished her time with her family and friends.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ocean City, MD. Interment will follow at the Garden of the Pines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to: Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefunerlahome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019