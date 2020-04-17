Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Joanne Chambers Lee


1945 - 2020
Joanne Chambers Lee Obituary
Joanne Chambers Lee

Westover - Joanne Chambers Lee, 74, of here passed away at home on Friday, April 10, 2020

Born in Rochester, NY on July 6, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Al & Mary (Gilbert) Chambers. Joanne was a well-known artist.

She is survived by her husband, Steven S. Lee of Westover, MD, two sons, Jay Riether and Scott Riether, two stepchildren, Jennifer Lee and Jeremy Lee, and seven grandchildren, all of New Jersey, two sisters, Martha Ford of Westover, MD and Cindi Sauter of Cape Coral, FL, and brother David Pengelly of Senoia, GA.

No formal services are planned. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
